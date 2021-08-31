As communities on the margins continued to feel the financial sting of the coronavirus, Richard Cordray, head of the Education Department’s Federal Student Aid office, said in July the agency would narrow the parameters of the audit for the 2021-2022 FAFSA cycle. Although the economy is climbing out of the hole, higher-education experts say the impact of the pandemic is far from over, as evidenced by tepid enrollment at community colleges and low FAFSA completion rates.