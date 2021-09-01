Surging infections and hospitalizations in Texas have left many parents worried about sending their children back into classrooms where others are not masked and could transmit the virus. The state has averaged more than 15,700 new coronavirus cases a day in the past week, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. The figure accounts for about 10 percent of the new cases nationally in the past week, and Texas is second only to Florida for most daily infections. There are close to 14,500 people hospitalized for covid-19, with 3,860 in intensive care units — the most in the nation.