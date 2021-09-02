But within days, the realities of attending college during a pandemic began to surface: Thirty-eight cases of the coronavirus were reported during the first week of the semester. Despite a vaccine mandate, only about 80 percent of students have reported receiving their doses. Faculty members are increasingly worried they will be infected in their classrooms.
The first week of classes culminated in a protest over what many students have declared a “housing crisis.” Dozens of third- and fourth-year students are still in search of permanent housing, a result of a large incoming class and increased demand for on-campus housing among upper-level students.
Colleges throughout the country, relying heavily on the success of coronavirus vaccines to make the case that students and professors can safely return to classrooms, have spent months preparing for smooth reopenings. But the reality has been less straightforward. Howard faculty members have shared concerns that echo those voiced by the faculty on many other campuses — including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where faculty members signed a petition calling on the school to begin the year with virtual classes, and at the University of Michigan, where employees are requesting additional safety measures.
In the days leading to the fall semester, the faculty senate at the historically Black campus unanimously agreed they should be able to choose how they teach — virtually, in-person or both — this semester.
“Faculty are deeply concerned that the layered prevention strategies recommended by the CDC for institutions of higher education have not been implemented at Howard University,” Marcus Alfred, chair of the faculty senate, wrote in a letter to the university’s president on Aug. 20. “This includes, but is not limited to, requiring all faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated, conducting meetings virtually to the greatest extent possible, mandating sensible physical distancing and using outdoor air to ventilate indoor meeting spaces.
“Furthermore, many faculty members may serve as primary caregivers for young children who cannot be vaccinated, have family members who are highly susceptible to infection and/or may be 65 years of age or older themselves,” Alfred wrote.
Wayne A.I. Frederick, the university’s president, declined the request, citing policies from the university’s accrediting body and the U.S. Department of Education. He added that fewer than 50 faculty members have requested exemptions from teaching in person and that most of those requests have been granted. He said he expects the other requests to be fulfilled once professors provide the documentation needed to justify their exemptions.
“I am fully aware of the risk,” Frederick, who has sickle cell anemia and Type 1 diabetes, said in an interview. “I’m not asking anyone to do anything I wouldn’t do.”
Howard requires students, faculty members and staffers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but the campus is not yet fully inoculated. More than 80 percent of students and roughly 70 percent of faculty and staff have reported getting their shots, Frederick said. Every student living on campus is vaccinated, he added.
The president said he is confident everyone — with the exception of those with medical or religious excuses — will comply with the mandate in the coming weeks. “It’s just a matter of getting everyone to upload [proof],” Frederick said.
The campus is enforcing an indoor mask mandate, as well as an outdoor requirement that applies to groups of two or more people. Students are subject to mandatory weekly testing, and officials on Aug. 25 unveiled additional safety measures — including plans to expand asymptomatic testing, reassign large classes to provide more space for social distancing and distribute portable air purifiers to classrooms.
But, for some faculty, the message came too late. “The August 25, 2021, communication from Provost [Anthony K.] Wutoh to the HU community clearly demonstrates your administration’s lack of preparedness for campus reopening,” Alfred wrote to Frederick. “According to his message, efforts are finally underway to implement protocols that university stakeholders were informed would be in place before the campus reopened.”
Frederick defended his administration’s effort. “The campus has been appropriately prepared and we’re continuing to assess on a daily basis things that may come up,” he said, adding that, overall, things are going well. “Anytime we try to do something new like this, there will be challenges.”
Housing has been another challenge at Howard and, on Friday night, finance student Jomi Ward walked among cars on Georgia Avenue. She clutched a poster instructing drivers how donate to a grass-roots fund used by students who need help paying security deposits or making rent payments.
“If you can help at all, it will go a long way to help students in need,” Ward explained to a driver. She returned to the sidewalk with a handful of quarters.
Howard’s largest first-year class in the school’s history has put a strain on the school’s eight residence halls. Officials also underestimated the number of upperclassmen who wanted to live on campus. Many students move off-campus starting their junior year, but the economic toll of the pandemic has made that unrealistic for many Howard students, nearly half of whom qualify for the federal Pell grant reserved for students from low-income households.
It is an issue felt throughout the District as rent in the city continues to rise.
Frank Tramble, a spokesman for the campus, said officials are aware of students’ concerns and have been providing resources to those in need of housing. The university secured additional beds for students at apartments in the District and in College Park, Md., the latter an hour-long Metro ride from Howard whose length is due, in part, to temporary station closures in Maryland. Otherwise, students’ commute time is about 25 minutes on a shuttle that goes between the apartments and campus, according to students who live in the apartments.
Ward has spent most of her summer helping students find housing but said 40 students are on a waiting list she created for those in need of emergency accommodations.
Erica England, a senior who helped organize Friday’s protest, said she’s heard from students who report living in their cars and on friends’ couches. Nasir K.P., who declined to provide their full name, said they are living with their godfather’s friend.
“The way in which housing has been handled by [the] administration shows a lack of care,” said the junior architecture major.
India Norwood, a junior studying law and psychology, said she wanted to live on campus but, after learning there would not be enough space, scrambled to find a nearby apartment.
“It was more like we had to hurry up and find a place,” she said. Norwood and her roommate reluctantly signed a 12-month lease to pay $2,000 each month. Housing costs in Howard’s residence halls range from about $3,500 to more than $5,000 each semester. Many students use loans to cover the costs.
“Howard knows a lot of us can’t just pay $1,000 a month [out of pocket],” Norwood said. She works 30 hours a week — on top of carrying a full course load — to afford her half of the rent. “I don’t get any sleep at all.”