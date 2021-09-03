Stricklin said he believes the home opener will be safe. Vaccine promotions will appear in the stadium during the game, he said, and there will be tents outside for people who decide, on the spur of the moment, to get inoculated. The athletic director said he is proud that 92 percent of Florida’s football players have been vaccinated, as well as all of the team’s coaches. The University of Mississippi set the SEC standard on that metric, recently announcing all of its football players are vaccinated.