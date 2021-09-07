“People in general — and students specifically — are not meant to breathe their own exhaust,” said MacBeth, repeating the debunked myth that wearing masks is harmful because it causes the wearer to inhale carbon dioxide and leads to oxygen deprivation. (Doctors and scientists say that’s not true and that there’s no evidence masks harm those who use them.) He added that he was concerned for the mental health of students after hearing from young people who said they “dreaded” attending classes in masks. “You know, kids need to breathe in free, fresh air,” he said. “And the idea of masks is just abhorrent to me.”