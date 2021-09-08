One health expert said that while no public health precaution is 100 percent effective, layering them up offers a solid defense against covid-19.
“I tell folks: ‘Think of the vaccine like a really good raincoat, but if it’s storming outside you still need an umbrella if you want to stay dry,’” said Henry Wu, assistant professor and senior physician at the Emory University School of Medicine. “And I think right now, we’re storming in most of the country.”
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I have to get vaccinated?
- Do I need to wear a mask on campus?
- How should I handle study sessions with classmates?
- Can I hang out with my friends and go to parties?
- Beyond vaccines and masks, what precautions can I take?
- What should I do if I feel sick?