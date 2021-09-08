“We have a variant that’s more infectious and more dangerous to children than the one we had last year,” Cooper said when issuing his ruling. “We’re in a non-disputed pandemic situation with threats to young children who, at least based on the evidence, have no way to avoid this unless to stay home and isolate themselves. I think everybody agrees that’s not good for them.”
Cooper pointed to the guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends masks for students and staff in schools, calling it the “the gold standard.”
School districts in Florida reopened for full in-person learning last month, just as a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus hit the state, causing more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths on a daily basis than during any other point in the pandemic.
DeSantis signed an executive order on July 30 that said that “masking children may lead to negative health and societal ramifications” and that parents should be able to decide whether their children wear them. The order cited legislation DeSantis signed into law in June, the Parents Bill of Rights.
About a dozen districts have defied the order and put mask mandates in place for students. DeSantis threatened to withhold the salaries of school board members who approved the mandates. That’s when a group of parents sued.
Florida withholds funds from two school districts requiring masks — despite court decision against state ban on mandates
Cooper initially ruled in favor of the parents on Aug. 27. The DeSantis administration appealed, which temporarily allowed his Department of Education to enforce the no-mask-mandate order.
But Cooper’s ruling Wednesday leaves school districts in Florida free to require students to wear masks.
The state plans to file an emergency motion to reinstate the stay Wednesday, said Taryn Fenske, communications director for DeSantis’s office.