The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education will vote Thursday afternoon on the resolution. It would require students 12 and older who participate in in-person extracurricular programs to receive their first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Oct. 3 and their second by the end of that month. All other students 12 and up would need to get their first dose by Nov. 21 and their second by mid-December.