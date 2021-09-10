The moves mark the latest salvo in a legal back-and-forth over the controversial July 30 executive order by DeSantis (R), which prohibits mask mandates in schools.
The investigation opened by the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights will look into whether the bans may prevent school districts from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities who could benefit from the wearing of masks. The department has opened similar probes in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.
The order cited a recently passed Florida law called the Parents’ Bill of Rights. DeSantis said the new law means that “we should protect the freedoms and statutory rights of students and parents by resting with the parents the decision whether their children should wear masks in school.” His order said school boards issued mask mandates could lose state funding.
Many parents disagree with DeSantis on the issue, and a group of them sued.
