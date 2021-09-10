“We must act now as citizens, as scholars, and as an institution to address this crisis on as many fronts as we have at our disposal,” Harvard President Larry S. Bacow said Thursday in a statement to the university community.
Bacow said the university has ended all direct investment in fossil fuels and plans to allow its remaining indirect investments in the industry — through private equity funds — to lapse without renewal. Taken together, the actions amount to a major reversal for a university that in years past had resisted using the clout of its endowment policy to take a definitive stand on fossil fuels.
Activists hailed the development as a hard-won victory.
“Harvard is really a very potent symbol of the status quo,” said Richard Brooks, climate finance director for Stand.Earth, an environmental organization based in San Francisco. “With this move, they have shifted the status quo. That’s where the power of this announcement and this change really lies. The bar has shifted. The mainstream has moved further toward climate action.”