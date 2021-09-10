Landon Nesbitt, a first-year student from California who created a petition calling for an end to the restrictions that was signed by 1,300 students, said that Liberty’s promise of normal campus life was a major draw when he was applying to colleges. “I’m not a science denier,” he said. “I’ve seen the effects that covid has — it has affected people quite close to me.” But, he said, “I am a Christian,” and that means he is called on to live his life not ruled by fear.