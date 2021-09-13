“We know that the best learning happens between students and teachers in classrooms and @NYCschools are ready for #BackToSchoolNYC!,” Chancellor Meisha Porter tweeted Monday.
It’s been a roller coaster year and a half for students, many of whom fell behind in their studies and didn’t see their friends or teachers; for parents, who juggled work and care responsibilities amid a financial downturn; and for teachers, who struggled to reach students online and dealt with their own share of burnout and stress.
As most students return to classrooms, schools in some countries have been shuttered for 18 months straight
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) shut down public schools in March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Schools reopened the following September, closed again in early November and reopened partially 10 days later. And in January, New York leaders announced that individual schools could remain open with mitigation measures even if they surpassed a threshold of positive cases among their students and staff.
Through it all, students were offered a remote-learning option. Now, the city’s public schools are reopening only for in-person learning, amid a worrying but less dire public health outlook for their state.
New York state has the third-largest death count in the country since the pandemic began, but its trends have improved amid greater vaccination uptake. The latest New York data shows 33 average daily deaths tied to covid-19, a 37 percent decrease from the past seven days, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
More than 67 percent of New York City residents have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to official data.
But vaccines are not authorized for children under age 12. A decision from the Food and Drug Administration on vaccines for children between 5 and 11 was expected this fall but is now likely to come out in early 2022 as the FDA in July requested more data from manufacturers.