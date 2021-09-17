Seventy-four percent named freedom of speech as one of the basic constitutionally protected rights; last year it was 73 percent. Freedom of religion was named by 56 percent — up from 47 percent in 2020. Half of respondents could name freedom of the press — up from 42 percent a year ago — as a right, but only 20 percent named the right to petition the government, up from 14 percent a year ago. Thirty percent mentioned the right of people to peaceably assemble, compared with 34 percent in 2020.

The respondents had more trouble understanding the First Amendment with a question about Facebook. Sixty-one percent incorrectly said Facebook — which blocked Donald Trump from its platform after accusing him of using it to “incite violent insurrection” against the U.S. government — is required to permit all Americans to express themselves freely on Facebook under the First Amendment. The breakdown: 66 percent of self-described conservatives said this, as did 61 percent of moderates and 55 percent of liberals. The First Amendment protects citizens from government censorship; Facebook is a private company. Only 35 percent of respondents knew that a U.S. senator’s term is six years and 36 percent knew a representative serves for two years.