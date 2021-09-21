In fact, we find evidence that the wage value of being an economics major would have been even higher for those low-GPA students than it was for the average UCSC economics major. Getting low grades in introductory economics courses appears to have been an indicator that those students had a lot to learn from being economics majors, as opposed to an indicator that they were unable to learn economics. If only the students who had preferred to study economics had been allowed into the major despite their low grades, they could have derived big long-run benefits from that education.