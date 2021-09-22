The absence of environmental education in civics and history curriculums is shocking. Our research shows that there is almost no attention to the climate crisis in two of the country’s largest states — Texas and California — in either the state standards or in their widely used textbooks. Given the outsized weight of these two states’ markets in textbook production, this means that most high school graduates have little, if any, exposure to the history of the climate crisis in the context of their responsibilities as citizens.