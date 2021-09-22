Miranda Brown, a professor of Asian languages and cultures at Michigan, has been keeping her family isolated because her 5-year-old daughter has asthma and is unvaccinated. Two years ago they had to take their little girl to the emergency room overnight three times in six weeks with RSV and pneumonia, she said, so they didn’t want to take any chances. Brown’s husband is home taking care of their daughter, who is doing her kindergarten classes virtually. Returning to in-person teaching this fall worried Brown, but the chair of her department and associate dean kindly helped her out, she said, for example allowing her to teach only small seminars this semester.