What began as a small daily protest of a few students soon mushroomed into a larger effort that included national headlines on CNN and Fox News. Some of the authors also began speaking out against the district’s ban. Brad Meltzer, author of “I am Rosa Parks” and “I am Martin Luther King Jr.,” two of the books included in the list, said he was “heartbroken” over the ban. Meltzer, who is White, wrote the children’s titles as part of his “Ordinary People Change the World” series.