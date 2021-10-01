Other districts have mandated vaccinations for all eligible students over 12, including the Puerto Rico Department of Education, which implemented its mandate over the summer; Los Angeles Unified; and the school district in nearby Culver City. But California may be the first to preemptively require vaccination for all schoolchildren, adding it to the slate of vaccinations children must receive to attend school.
“Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more,” Newsom (D) wrote on Twitter. “Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy.”