California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the state will require all schoolchildren to get immunized against the coronavirus when a vaccine gets full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, enacting the first statewide requirement.

The mandate will take effect in phases, based on full FDA approval of the vaccine. It will apply to any student in public or private school who wants to attend classes in person.

Other districts have mandated vaccinations for all eligible students over 12, including the Puerto Rico Department of Education, which implemented its mandate over the summer; Los Angeles Unified; and the school district in nearby Culver City. But California may be the first to preemptively require vaccination for all schoolchildren, adding it to the slate of vaccinations children must receive to attend school.

“Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more,” Newsom (D) wrote on Twitter. “Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy.”