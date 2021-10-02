But the university had promised to bring the 2020 and 2021 graduates back for an event when it was possible. Attendees wore masks and had to show proof coronavirus vaccination.
With the Capitol as a backdrop, students took group selfies with peers they hadn’t seen in person for months. Standing in line before the official ceremony started, some graduates met classmates for the first time after a year of virtual classes together.
Ivan Gray, 67, said that a virtual ceremony wasn’t enough for him. He wanted to see his son, who finished a degree in computer science this year, graduate and have that personal moment with him. “This is a once in a lifetime event,” he said.
Graduate Kathy Mulkerin, 41, who majored in paralegal studies, said the day was a special moment for her and her family. Because of the safety precautions the university implemented, she felt safe enough to travel from Washington State and bring her teenager son to celebrate her graduation with her, Mulkerin said.
“This is a privilege, and I don’t take this lightly,” she said.
Dede Dolkar, 27, who earned a master’s degree in engineering management, traveled from New York with her family. She said she had dreamed of bringing her family from New York to show them D.C. and the university where she worked hard to get her degree. Coming back for the ceremony gave her a breath of fresh air and a sense of normalcy again.
Sydney Davis, 26, who earned a master’s in public health, has been waiting for her parents to see her graduate. “I just wanted my parents to get the opportunity to see me all dressed up around other people in a real graduation, ” Davis said.
Evelyn Carballo, 50, a Salvadoran immigrant from Maryland, said a virtual ceremony could not replace the joy and pride of seeing her daughter, a first generation college graduate, stand on the National Mall wearing the colors of the university.
She said her daughter’s hard work getting a degree in business could also send a message of hope to other families who have just settled in the United States.
“This is a message for other generations that we can do it,” Carballo said.
During the ceremony, university president Thomas J. LeBlanc awarded president’s medals, the school’s highest honor, to three people for their contribution to the country’s pandemic response: Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Cindy Liu, an associate professor in the Milken Institute School of Public Health who led the development of the university’s coronavirus testing laboratory; and Andrew Maurano, an associate clinical professor of emergency medicine who managed delivery of coronavirus vaccines to the D.C. community.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who delivered the keynote address, encouraged students to do what they believe in as they also expand opportunities for others.
“Get in the fight for opportunity, for race, gender, sexual identity, for the opportunity to survive in a world not suffocated by climate change or bled to death by wars,” Warren said.
Student representatives SJ Matthews from the Class of 2020 and Naseem Haamid from the Class of 2021 also addressed the new graduates. “Let’s continue to dream the biggest dream because one day we will make it to the mountaintop,” Haamid said.
Graduates, families and relatives said they walked away the National Mall with feelings of hope and uncertainty about what is yet to come next. Many former students have already found jobs and are looking forward to starting a professional career. Some saw the ceremony as a way to move on from the rough path of the pandemic.
“I feel like I needed to close out this season of my life in order to really embrace the next, ” said Cidney Robinson, 25, who earned a degree in public health in 2020.