“We are encouraging but not mandating the vaccine for our students,” Jeffrey Kraus, assistant vice chancellor for public relations for the Virginia Community College System, wrote in an email. “We are not mandating the vaccine for the same reason that most community colleges aren’t: We do not have residence halls, nor the health clinics that support them, on our campuses. Creating and safely maintaining student health records is an expensive and labor-intensive enterprise. In fact, we do not collect any student health records for incoming students.”