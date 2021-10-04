Natasha King, 34, an assistant in a dental office, said she has no doubt the virus is real. A family friend died of covid-19, she said, and his family was “burying him as we speak.” But she doesn’t want the vaccine for herself, saying too many people have had bad reactions to it, and said she would not even consider it for her children, ages 16 and 13 or, if approved, for her 10-year-old twins. “My kids are not getting it,” she said. “Nope. Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope.” Her husband’s employer may require vaccination for work, King said, and if so, then he will get the shot.