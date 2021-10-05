U.S. DOE’s website continues to show that Florida is #6 nationally in percentage of ESSER funds spent. Though Florida is a leader in this category, School Districts in Florida have still only spent 86.46% of their ESSER 1 funds. Nevertheless, the majority of districts’ ESSER 2 funds have been allocated to the districts at this point, with a minority of districts’ plans still being reviewed and an even smaller minority not yet submitted to the state.

It is important to note that ESSER 3 funds are supposed to last until September 2024.

Moreover, Governor DeSantis and Florida DOE have gone out of their way to ensure that districts were not held in harm’s way for the funding of students who did not attend school in person during the pandemic, and the value of that compassion and grace was in the billions.

If you are willing to identify any of the specific school districts that have complained, we would be happy to provide you the specifics for those districts. We will continue to ensure their needs are met, and at this time, no district has articulated a need for funding that cannot be met with currently available resources. Whenever this may change in the future, the state of Florida will coordinate with USDOE to ensure Florida students and educators have all the resources they need.