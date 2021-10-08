Jackson’s filmed actions are part of a string of similar incidents that have left teachers hurt, administrators on alert and elected officials calling for TikTok to take more accountability for the content on its site. Earlier this month, a South Carolina teacher was struck in the back of the head in the name of the challenge, according to the Lancaster County School District. A Springfield, Mo., teacher was reportedly slapped by a student this week, an assault that school leaders said was motivated by the TikTok challenge.