Prosecutors say Abdelaziz, 64, a former casino executive from Las Vegas, paid $300,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California as a basketball recruit despite the fact she did not make her high school varsity team.
Wilson, 62, a former Staples executive, allegedly paid $220,000 to have his son designated as a USC water polo recruit and gave another $1 million to get his twin daughters into Harvard and Stanford universities as sailing recruits.
Attorneys for the fathers said they considered their payments legitimate donations. They blamed Rick Singer, the admissions consultant at the heart of the scheme, for exaggerating the athletic resume of their children and using their money as bribes.
Jurors in Boston deliberated for nearly 11 hours over two days before handing down a pair of guilty verdicts. Abdelaziz and Wilson will be sentenced in February. They face up to 20 years in jail.
Acting U.S. attorney Nathaniel Mendell on Friday called Abdelaziz and Wilson’s actions “an affront to hard-working students and parents.”
He added: “The verdict today proves that even these defendants, powerful and privileged people, are not above the law.”
Prosecutors relied on a series of recorded phone calls between Singer and the fathers to prove their case. They say the recordings clearly show the men knew they were engaging in a scheme.
In one call, Singer told Abdelaziz that former senior associate athletic director at USC Donna Heinel was so impressed with his daughter’s fake athletic profile that she wanted him to use it for “anybody who isn’t a real basketball player that’s a female" going forward.
Abdelaziz replied, "I love it.”
Singer agreed to help the Federal Bureau of Investigations in 2018 after he was identified in the bribery scheme that ultimately led to 50 people, including 33 parents, being charged.
The scheme was discovered by the FBI while working an unrelated operation. The tip led to a nationwide corruption probe that engulfed wealthy and famous parents, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.
The allegations included cheating on entrance exams and bribing college officials to say certain students were athletic recruits when those students were not in fact athletes, officials said. A wide range of schools were targeted, including USC, Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas and UCLA.