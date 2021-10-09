Despite the vocal protests at school board meetings against lessons related to race, a few other states have moved in the same direction as California. Last year, Connecticut became the first state to require high schools to offer Black and Latino studies, and New Jersey passed a law requiring public schools to offer courses on diversity and inclusion.
In California, school districts will develop coursework that delves into the contributions and struggles of Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans and Asian Americans throughout the nation’s history. Courses must be offered beginning in the 2025-26 school year.
Supporters of the bill, including lawmakers from the five diversity caucuses — Latino, Asian Pacific Islander, Black, Jewish and Native American — of the California state legislature, argue the bill comes at a critical time. More than 25 Republican-led states have passed or proposed restrictions on how teachers can discuss racism and sexism amid a larger, coordinated effort by right-leaning groups to attack lessons about systemic racism as divisive.
Advocates point to research showing the academic benefits of such curriculum, including a study that found ethnic studies courses offered in San Francisco schools increased attendance by 21 percent and raised cumulative grade point averages by 1.4 points.
“America is shaped by our shared history, much of it painful and etched with woeful injustice,” Newsom wrote in a signing statement. “Students deserve to see themselves in their studies, and they must understand our nation’s full history if we expect them to one day build a more just society.”
Newsom vetoed a similar bill last year, citing a “concern that the initial draft of the model curriculum was insufficiently balanced and inclusive and needed to be substantially amended.”
In the latest draft, lesson plans were added to represent groups previously left out: Sikh, Jewish, Arab and Armenian Americans. The bill also removed college-level terms related to ethnic studies such as “cisheteropatriarchy” and “hxrstory.”
The governor touted the law’s “guardrails,” which he said ensured that courses would not be exclusionary, biased or bigoted.
But, despite the governor’s approval and overwhelming support in the legislature, the new law has critics, including some of those involved in the inception of the legislation who have since demanded their names be removed because they say the law’s proposed curriculum erases necessary context.
Liberated Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, a consulting group made up of educators and experts, including those behind the initial draft, says the curriculum is “a watered-down version” of history, pointing to lessons excluded, such as “the true causes of police brutality” against Black Americans.
Addressing the criticism, the bill’s sponsor, Assemblyman Jose Medina, a Democrat, said the bill was adapted to make the curriculum more comprehensible for students not yet at the collegiate level. He said he expects school districts will work in conjunction with universities and state colleges to build their lesson plans.
Medina said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the bill adopted in other states, saying this summer marked “a moment of reckoning on education” after last summer’s racial justice protests in response to the murder of George Floyd.
“I very much think California is leading the way in education as it does,” Medina said.
Read more here: