Implement student mask mandates if there aren’t ones already. Yes, in some situations, there are state laws prohibiting such measures. But that hasn’t stopped courageous districts from doing them, anyway. In addition to increasing teacher and student safety, mandates would likely reduce the number of students (and teachers) who are quarantined, and the resulting added workload.

As our local union has proposed, hire a full-time dedicated crew of people to work as substitutes. Yes, I understand that hiring can be a challenge, but what if the job was paired with a training/internship program that would lead to a teaching credential? Might that not make it a lot more enticing, especially to the many people who have used this pandemic to reassess their career goals?

In the interim, triple the hourly rate teachers are compensated for covering another class during their planning period. It won’t gain back our planning time, but it could make the experience feel less painful.

Except in highly unusual circumstances, suspend ALL professional development for the year. Teachers need that time for planning (especially since our planning times are being taken up with covering for absent colleagues), assessing student work, and just plain resting.

Recognize that things are not “back to normal.” For example, after suspending a required major Senior Project as a graduation requirement last year, our school board just reinstituted it. Do teachers and our students really need that kind of pressure in the middle of a pandemic?

For heaven’s sake, don’t unveil any new “initiatives”!

Eliminate all district assessments this year. Most are generally pretty useless to teachers during normal times and, for sure, this year we won’t be paying much attention to them.