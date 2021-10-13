In her email, Evers denied there was a shortage of on-campus beds, but dozens of juniors and seniors have said they were pushed out of student housing and forced to pursue pricey off-campus options as the school accommodates a larger-than-normal freshman class. Howard officials in August said a few factors — including pandemic-era safety measures that restrict housing to two students per room, higher retention rates and a large number of upperclassman who want to live on campus — have strained campus housing.