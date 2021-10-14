In March, Disability Rights DC advocates filed a first complaint with OSSE’s special-education division on behalf of a 16-year-old student with a disability. According to the student’s Individualized Education Program, he required synchronous education and other services to access his education, but the complaint says he was denied such needs during the several months he was detained. Virtual instruction was nonexistent last spring, the advocates said, and over the fall it was sporadic at best.