Oklahoma’s EPIC charter chain, which experienced tremendous growth during the pandemic, has been repeatedly in conflict with officials in that state for what the state auditor says was the chain’s ignoring the 5 percent cap on administrative costs and taking 25 percent off the top for its for-profit organization, as well as chronic misreporting of data. EPIC’s schools have a combined enrollment that is larger than any single district in the state. Last year, state Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd issued a report detailing a complex web that the charter chain used to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars into a for-profit business. EPIC made some changes after the audit, but it has been under investigation by a grand jury, which released an interim report in May urging public entities to operate more oversight of EPIC’s schools.