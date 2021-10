In what charter supporters saw as better news, the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools published a report on Sept. 22 — “ Voting With Their Feet: A State-Level Analysis of Public Charter School and District Public School Trends ” — saying that charter school enrollment rose during the 2021-2021 in at least 39 states, with a 7 percent overall increase. It “is likely” to be “the largest rate of increase in student enrollment increase in half a decade,” the report says, adding that nearly 240,000 new students enrolled in charter schools during that period. The jump occurred during the covid-19 pandemic, when most public school districts had closed their schools and were offering remote education that in many places was considered inadequate by parents. It also notes that in some states, “charter school enrollment increases were primarily driven by enrollment in virtual charter schools.” Virtual charters have long been the worst-performing schools in the charter sector, which the alliance itself detailed in a 2016 report.