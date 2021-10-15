The district’s issue of what books can be available in the classroom came up last year at Johnson Elementary School in Southlake, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas. Rickie Farah, who teaches fourth grade and was named a Carroll ISD teacher of the year, made “This Book Is Anti-Racist” by Tiffany Jewell available in the classroom. But when a student brought home a copy of the book — a New York Times bestseller described by Kirkus Reviews as a “guidebook for taking action against racism” — the child’s parents complained to the district that it was inappropriate for her age and grade level, the Dallas Morning News reported.