Students for Fair Admissions, a group backed by conservative legal strategist Edward Blum, had sued the university, alleging that its admissions policies discriminated against White and Asian American students.
“Race is so interwoven in every aspect of the lived experience of minority students,” Biggs wrote. “To ignore it, reduce its importance and measure it only by statistical models as [Students for Fair Admissions] has done, misses important context.”
Beth Keith, an associate vice chancellor at UNC Chapel Hill, said in a statement that “this decision makes clear the University’s holistic admissions approach is lawful. We evaluate each student in a deliberate and thoughtful way, appreciating individual strengths, talents and contributions to a vibrant campus community where students from all backgrounds can excel and thrive.”
Students for Fair Admissions did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the group would appeal the decision.
The Supreme Court in June put off a decision on whether to review a similar case brought by the group against Harvard University. In 2016, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy joined the court’s liberals in a 4-to-3 ruling that the University of Texas’s use of affirmative action was permissible. The Supreme Court now has a 6-to-3 conservative majority.
Biggs, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina by President Barack Obama, said that UNC Chapel Hill was still “far from creating the diverse environment” it said it was pursuing. She wrote that minority students at the school felt “isolated, ostracized, stereotyped and viewed as tokens in a number of University spaces.”
“In addition,” she wrote, “the evidence shows that, as a whole, underrepresented minorities are admitted at lower rates than their white and Asian American counterparts.”
Among the 5,630 students admitted to the university for the 2021-22 school year, 65 percent were White and 21 percent were Asian or Asian American, according to figures from the school. Twelve percent were Black, 10 percent were Hispanic, and 2 percent were Native American.
More reading: