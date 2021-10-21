Education had always been a part of her story — Rodriguez’s mother, she said, was the first Black woman to receive a PhD in mathematics and astrophysics at the University of Havana — so working in that field was, perhaps, always inevitable for Rodriguez. “That was where I needed to be,” she said. And so she left Booz Allen Hamilton and started her own independent firm in Washington, consulting for universities and D.C. Public Schools to increase STEM education among students of color.