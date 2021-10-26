Prosecutors said Ernst, in exchange for bribes from Singer and applicants’ families, named at least 12 Georgetown applicants as tennis recruits, including some who did not play the sport competitively.
Ernst pleaded guilty Monday to charges including three counts of federal programs bribery and one count of filing a false tax return. The former coach, according to prosecutors, also failed to report a significant portion of the millions he received on federal income taxes.
Tracy Miner, Ernst’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
In a plea agreement released last month, prosecutors recommended Ernst serve at least one but no more than four years in prison, with two years of supervised release. Ernst also agreed to forfeit more than $3.4 million.
Ernst was named by prosecutors in 2019 as one of the individuals involved in the wide-reaching admissions scandal — along with former coaches from Yale and Stanford and a handful of famous parents, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. About four dozen people in all have pleaded guilty.
Ernst’s sentencing is scheduled for March 2, prosecutors said.