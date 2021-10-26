“He responded saying, ‘We don’t negotiate with terrorists,’ so I look around in shock,” Zubi told WABC, the first to report the allegation. “There’s people laughing, and there’s other people in shock, and I turn around and ask my friend, ‘Did he really just say that?’ and she said yes.”
The district said in a statement that while school officials in Ridgefield, N.J., have yet to confirm Zubi’s account of what happened Wednesday, it has “absolutely no tolerance for any sort of discrimination against any student or staff member.” The assistant teacher has yet to be publicly identified by the school district.
“While the District cannot legally comment on personnel or student matters, the public should be aware that the District immediately suspended the staff member while it is conducting a full investigation,” the district said, adding that it “intends to pursue any and all legal remedies.”
Though the district said it notified law enforcement authorities for “assistance,” Ridgefield Police Chief Thomas Gallagher told The Washington Post that the matter was sent back to the district Monday because authorities ruled the case a biased incident instead of a biased crime.
“I hope we don’t experience anything else in regard to criminal matter in this case,” Gallagher said. “I hope people can take a deep breath and let the process take its course at the school system.”
Letizia Pantoliano, the district’s superintendent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Efforts to reach Zubi were unsuccessful. Zubi told CNN that he’s demanding that the district make the situation right for him and his family.
“I want a public apology to me and my family,” he said.
The incident, which was denounced by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, marks the second time in recent weeks that a school in the state has seen an alleged case of Islamophobia play out in the classroom.
An elementary school teacher in Maplewood, N.J., was recently accused of pulling a hijab off the head of a second-grade student who is Muslim. The teacher, Tamar Herman, has denied yanking the hijab off the female student’s head at Seth Boyden Elementary School, saying that she was “gently” trying to get the second-grader’s attention. The South Orange-Maplewood School District’s investigation into the alleged incident has been turned over to the city’s police department.
Zubi, the captain of the men’s soccer team in Ridgefield, located across the Hudson River from New York City, raised his hand about a math assignment during first period last Wednesday. When the assistant teacher responded to Zubi’s question with the familiar catchphrase, “We don’t negotiate with terrorists,” most of those in the classroom were stunned. Vuk Tomasese, a senior, told WABC that the teacher made the comment to Zubi knowing he was Muslim. Fellow senior Nicholas Velez was also taken aback by what their assistant teacher said to Zubi.
“It was mostly shock and people not believing the teacher actually said that in front of everyone,” Velez said to the TV station.
After the incident, the assistant teacher allegedly approached Zubi and said, “I didn’t mean it like that,” according to CAIR.
“In my head I’m just like, what other way could he have meant that?” Zubi said to CNN.
Anas Zubi, Mohammed’s older brother, said he was appalled at the disturbing allegation, noting that he graduated from the school and that their mother had worked there, too.
“To see my little brother, a minority, 17 years old, to hear a comment like that, you know, it broke my heart,” he said to WABC.
CAIR’s New Jersey chapter has called for “appropriate corrective measures” against the teacher in an incident of alleged Islamophobia and bullying that they say is inexcusable.
“We are very concerned about these allegations and urge the school district to take appropriate corrective measures following a swift and transparent investigation,” Selaedin Maksut, the chapter’s executive director, said in a news release. “This type of insensitive language by an authority figure is unacceptable because it perpetuates stereotypes of Arabs and Muslims.”
Maksut said that CAIR is offering the Ridgefield School District diversity training for teachers and staff to help combat Islamophobia and bullying.
Zubi was out of school nearly a week after an incident he described as being “really uncomfortable.” He returned to school Monday and found a welcome distraction on the soccer pitch, where his second-half goal helped rally his team to victory.
