Zubi, the captain of the men’s soccer team in Ridgefield, located across the Hudson River from New York City, raised his hand about a math assignment during first period last Wednesday. When the assistant teacher responded to Zubi’s question with the familiar catchphrase, “We don’t negotiate with terrorists,” most of those in the classroom were stunned. Vuk Tomasese, a senior, told WABC that the teacher made the comment to Zubi knowing he was Muslim. Fellow senior Nicholas Velez was also taken aback by what their assistant teacher said to Zubi.