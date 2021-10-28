“It’s absurd for parents to tell teachers what to teach,” said Diane Ravitch, education historian and advocate for public schools. “ … The result would be chaos, and in most cases would be parents telling teachers to teach the way they were taught decades earlier.” What’s more, she said, “It thoroughly discredits the teacher’s professionalism and expertise,” adding: “I can’t think of a more effective way to demoralize teachers and drive them out of the classroom.”