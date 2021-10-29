2. People still want news to be impartial and would like opinion pieces to be clearly labeled and kept separate from straight news coverage, according to a new study from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. The report found that people generally acknowledge the risks presented by “false balance” — or reporting all sides and views, including those that are baseless or extreme — in news stories. But they are “even more concerned about the suppression and silencing of viewpoints,” particularly by social media companies.