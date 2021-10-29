While the university continues to study the Guilford Woods area to address environmental concerns raised by the community, officials will explore the possibility of building new housing at the site of a former residential community for undergraduates, Darryll J. Pines, the campus’s president, and Tamara Allard, the graduate student body president, said in an email late Thursday afternoon. The alternate site, called Old Leonardtown, was proposed by activists who fought the Western Gateway development.
“We have been listening carefully to the graduate student community to understand their needs and concerns for how we can better support the tremendous work they do for our university and our research enterprise,” Pines and Allard wrote. “To focus on the Old Leonardtown project, the university will pause current planning on the Western Gateway development to continue to listen, learn and adapt plans to address the critical need for graduate housing.”
The university will issue a call to groups interested in redeveloping Old Leonardtown into a “mixed-income residential community prioritizing graduate student housing,” Pines and Allard said. In the meantime, the university expects to provide nearby housing for about 90 graduate students by next fall.
“It remains our priority to provide housing options that are located with easy access to campus and to public transportation, including the forthcoming Purple Line,” Pines and Allard said.
Jan-Michael Archer, an organizer and fourth-year doctoral student in the School of Public Health, said he was happy to hear the school’s decision. Archer this month helped lead an anti-Western Gateway protest in which more than 100 students, faculty and College Park residents marched.
“It’s relief that the university has taken our concerns, and not just our concerns, but the alternatives we’ve proposed to them and they’re giving it a serious look,” Archer said. He and other organizers say affordable housing is important, but not worth the destruction of trees. “It’s important that administration listens to us and it’s also important that we listen to administration.”
State Sen. James C. Rosapepe (D-Prince George’s), who represents College Park, said in a statement that Pines “made the right decision.
“And, as importantly, he became the first U-Md. president to embrace a bold effort to solve the graduate student housing shortage in ways which will protect tree cover, make rents truly affordable and protect the residential character of College Park neighborhoods.”
The Western Gateway development, backed by Rhode Island-based Gilbane Development Company, was first proposed in 2019 but received newly energized backlash this year. The university had planned to lease two acres of its land to Gilbane to build housing for graduate students. Another nine acres, valued at $810,000, would be sold for the private development of townhouses.
Opponents argued the plan undermined U-Md.'s commitments to sustainability.
But some students supported the proposal. Allard, while critical of the potential environmental consequences, said students are desperate for affordable housing. But above all, she said, students should be paid more so they can afford to live near campus. The current minimum stipend for a nine-month assistantship — employment that helps students pay for school — is $18,340.
While the project’s pause came as a victory to organizers, Nancy Barrett, a junior studying environmental science and policy, acknowledged the university’s announcement does not guarantee the woods are safe.
“A paused development is a short-term solution. We’re fighting for actual policy to be put in place to protect the area and capture the value of these woods,” Barrett said. Organizers are now pushing for a meeting with Pines and other officials. “[Guilford Woods] remains extremely vulnerable to deforestation down the line. We still have a long way to go.”