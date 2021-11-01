Frustrated, he took to his laptop and phone, trying to figure out if there was something he could have done differently — a different procedure, a different doctor, anything that could have prevented some of the 16 surgeries he has had on his right leg. The health-care industry was ripe for disruption, he figured. He left college, and set about finding tools and technologies to make health care easier for people.
His ideas paid off: And now, after founding multiple successful companies, the 32-year-old entrepreneur and investor is giving $50 million to the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Medical/Surgical Pavilion, which is under construction. The name will reflect the gift from Verstandig and the Verstandig Family Foundation.
The MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Medical/Surgical Pavilion is slated to open in 2023. An almost $800 million project, it will include 31 operating rooms directly under the helipad — rather than in the basement, to save potentially lifesaving seconds in the elevator — robotic surgeries that will compress recovery times, creative spaces for teaching at the academic medical center, and the ability to use advanced analytics to draw on troves of treatment data for research and drug discovery.
It will also provide something much more basic to Georgetown’s congested surrounding neighborhood: After truckloads of dirt have been removed, a three-story underground parking garage will provide hundreds of spaces.
Verstandig said he takes a particular interest in the use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and analytics to create new ways to cure diseases and support research and medical education.
MedStar Health, the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, trains more than 1,100 medical residents and more than 700 nursing residents every year, and hospital officials said the pavilion will foster training in complex fields, including oncology and neurosurgery.
Verstandig grew up in and of Washington; his father worked for the Reagan administration, and his mother for the Clinton administration. His parents instilled in him the idea that “it’s up to people like us to shape it and leave it for the next generation in a better way than we found it.”
Kenneth A. Samet, president and chief executive of MedStar Health, said the gift from Verstandig, one of the largest to health care in Washington, has an immediate impact. “It’s almost like a reinforcing thank you and appreciation for hospitals, for nurses, doctors, for all those that work in hospitals,” Samet said. As the coronavirus pandemic grinds on, “It couldn’t come at a better time.”
During the pandemic, the foundation gave $750,000 to MedStar Health for needs including personal protective equipment.
As an athletic kid, Verstandig said he racked up “frequent-flier miles” in Georgetown emergency rooms and planned to become a doctor.
But while he was sidelined by his knee injury, he decided that he could have a greater impact on health care as an entrepreneur.
He created Rally Health, a personalized digital health company that was acquired by UnitedHealth Group, and other technology companies in health care and defense.
Amid that success, one of his parents was diagnosed with colon cancer and, after treatment at Georgetown, is now cancer-free, Verstandig said.
Verstandig hopes his gift will inspire more donations. The city deserves a “world-class, next-generation hospital that can really be at the forefront of research and innovation,” he said.