Yahentamitsi, a name derived from the extinct Algonquin language once spoken by the Piscataway, translates to “a place to go to eat” and is the result of a collaboration between the university, the American Indian Student Union, and Piscataway elders and tribal members. The building will join two other recent additions — dormitories Johnson-Whittle Hall and Pyon-Chen Hall, which were named after some of the university’s first students of color — in an area of campus the school has dubbed the “Heritage Community.”