The lawsuit by voting rights groups challenges a new state law, championed by DeSantis, that puts new limitations on ballot drop boxes and vote-by-mail practices.
After Fuchs’s announcement Friday, Kenneth Nunn, a law professor at the university, called it a welcome development. “I think it’s great that the president saw the university’s reputation was being damaged by their unfortunate decision to restrict those three faculty members from testifying in their case.”
But Nunn said the decision doesn’t do anything about the many faculty who have been restricted from testifying and those who probably feel a chilling effect.
“I think there’s still a significant problem at the University of Florida,” he said. “I hope this task force will get to the bottom of it, although I don’t have great confidence.”
Michael McDonald, one of the UF professors who was told he couldn’t testify in the voting rights lawsuit, tweeted on Friday that he was “cautiously optimistic that our situation will be resolved favorably … but as our situation has developed we at times have seen differences between what the university says publicly and does privately.”
Fuchs said in an email to students and faculty earlier this week that he was appointing a task force to review the university’s conflict of interest policy, which was created last year.
“First, we would like to be abundantly clear that the University of Florida stands firmly behind its commitment to uphold our most sacred right as Americans — the right to free speech — and to faculty members’ right to academic freedom,” Fuchs wrote. “Nothing is more fundamental to our existence as an institution of higher learning than these two bedrock principles. Vigorous intellectual discussions are at the heart of the marketplace of ideas we celebrate and hold so dear.”
But that failed to quell the firestorm among faculty and others who saw the prohibition against McDonald and his fellow professors Sharon D. Wright Austin and Daniel A. Smith as a violation of academic freedom. The university’s actions had elicited condemnation from faculty and other leaders across the country.
“It appears as though Fuchs made an exception to a policy that is deeply flawed,” said Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors and professor and chair of the Mathematics Department at Fairfield University.
“He’s managing a PR crisis by making an exception. But the policy still stands — which is deeply troubling. It never should have happened in the first place,” Mulvey said.
In September, UF touted its rise to No. 5 on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 list of best public schools. Fuchs wrote in the UF Alumni Association magazine that it was “very welcome and historic news” to achieve “a milestone decades in the making.”
But the controversy over barring professors from testifying as experts prompted UF’s accrediting agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, to say it was looking into the matter to see if an investigation is called for, a move that could threaten the school’s coveted ranking.
The organization sent a letter to Fuchs on Nov. 2, asking him to prepare a report that “explains and documents” UF’s compliance with issues of academic freedom and external influence. Fuchs has until Dec. 7 to respond.
“We’re just going to let the investigation play itself out,” said Belle Wheelan, president of the accrediting organization. “I can only imagine he will do everything he can to turn this around.”