At Monarch, rather than pull English language learners in kindergarten through third grade out of class for special instruction, an ESOL specialist and a classroom teacher collaborate in one classroom and develop lesson plans that integrate language and literacy development tools to help the English learners access and understand new content. With funding through a related grant awarded in 2017, the school will also start a take-home bilingual book club to provide books in English and Spanish for the 188 families who speak Spanish at home.