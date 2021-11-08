Recently, we’ve seen support on both sides of the aisle for the issue of early-childhood education. A 2021 policy poll found that Republican and Democratic voters (73 percent and 95 percent, respectively) support universal pre-K programs. And, more than two-thirds of Americans believe that the government and business should do more for working parents — and we agree. This consensus is unsurprising — the data on the economic value of early-childhood education is clear, investing in children during critical years of brain development is just common sense, and it’s simply the right thing to do to ensure the next generation has the tools to reach their potential.