Rachael Denhollander, a former gymnast who testified against Larry Nassar, the former Team USA doctor convicted of numerous sexual assaults, joined the rally and spoke to the crowd of supporters. She met with Liberty’s president, Jerry Prevo, for more than an hour, and the board later announced changes. Trustees promised an “independent and comprehensive review” of Title IX policies and processes, and Prevo said they would not wait for the results of that investigation to initiate change. The university will install blue-light emergency call boxes on campus, as well as up to a thousand security cameras, Prevo announced.