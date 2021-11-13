The school’s numbers are also attractive to applicants. Georgetown ranks in the top 10 on the Princeton Review’s ranking of law schools for best classroom experience, and it has one of the lowest student-to-faculty ratios in the country. Ninety to 95 percent of students graduate in three years, and more than 95 percent of its students pass the bar exam on their first attempt. Ninety percent of students who graduated in 2020 (the latest year for which there is data) were employed by the time they received their degree, and Georgetown Law is tied for highest median starting salary among graduates working in private practice as associates.