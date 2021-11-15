“The students courageously journeyed on a path towards greater university accountability and transparency and public safety,” Temple said during a news conference broadcast on the daily news show Roland Martin Unfiltered.
Howard has not yet commented on the reported resolution.
The announcement is the result of weeks of negotiations between students and Howard administrators. Students, since launching their protest Oct. 12, have rallied around four core demands: an in-person town hall with Frederick and other officials; the permanent reinstatement of student, alumni and faculty affiliate positions that are being removed from the school’s board of trustees; a meeting with university leaders about housing; and legal, disciplinary and academic immunity for protesters.
“We came, we saw, we declared and we won,” said Channing Hill, a student organizer. “Today is a new day for Bison everywhere.”
More than 100 students have been living in the Blackburn University Center, a student hub on campus and home to its largest dining hall. Dozens more, including a small group of faculty and alumni, have pitched tents outside, vowing to remain until the demands were met.
Issues surrounding housing conditions also came to the forefront, with students sharing stories of mold infestations, leaky pipes and rodents. The concerns have heightened scrutiny on Howard’s relationship with Corvias, the private development company that manages 60 percent of on-campus housing.
Since students launched their protest last month, they have gained high-profile attention and support from civil rights activists, politicians and alumni. The Rev. Jesse Jackson visited campus early November to coach students and university leaders toward a solution.