Some officials said they were optimistic. Anthony Bailey, vice president for strategic and global initiatives at the University of Southern California — one of the U.S. schools with the most international students, hosting 15,000 in the 2020-2021 academic year — wrote in an email that the school “witnessed promising recovery in Fall 2021 from last year’s COVID-19 impact.” International student enrollment there is up almost 13 percent over fall of 2020, he said.