The data was measured according to two tests in education, known as iReady and Measures of Academic Progress (MAP), as well as a collection of leveled reading, to determine students’ abilities. The nearly 30,000 students whose test results were aggregated for the sample closely resemble the demographics of students enrolled in D.C. schools, with some small differences. The report notes, however, that D.C. students’ learning gaps may still be wider than recorded, because 1 in every 8 kids did not participate in the tests. Researchers said they believe those students probably have lower attendance and academic growth rates.