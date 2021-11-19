Pell
The latest framework includes a $550 increase to the maximum Pell grant for college students in financial need, up by $50 from what House Democrats proposed but far less than the $1,400 Biden wanted. It would bring the max to more than $7,000, half as much as higher education groups say is needed to increase the buying power of the Pell grant.
Still, the maximum award could grow by another $400 in the coming fiscal year, once Congress fully approves the White House budget. That would ultimately result in one of the largest annual increases of the grant — but not for everyone. The Build Back Better Pell funding cannot be used by students attending for-profit colleges, an exclusion that may not survive in the Senate.
The new legislation also guarantees that if a student or their parents have received the earned-income tax credit, Medicaid or any other means-tested benefits in the last 24 months, the Education Department must automatically make the student eligible for the max Pell award.
Democrats have agreed to open financial aid eligibility to undocumented students receiving immigration benefits under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program for immigrants brought to the United States as children. The eligibility expansion also applies to students granted legal residence through the temporary protected status or deferred enforced departure immigration programs.
Retention and completion grants
While most federal higher education policy centers on college access, this provision would broaden the focus from getting students into college to getting them to graduation.
Biden initially proposed $62 billion for the college retention and completion grants, which House Democrats lowered to $9 billion over seven years to rein in spending. Lawmakers ultimately landed on $500 million in funds over seven years to support emergency aid grants as well as mental health and other wraparound services that advocates say can help students graduate.
As a condition of continuing to receive money under the program, colleges must show progress in improving outcomes for underserved students, including those with children, from families with low incomes or marginalized communities.
Research and infrastructure grants
The White House laid out an ambitious plan to provide $55 billion to historically Black colleges and other minority-serving institutions to upgrade research infrastructure and create up to 200 research incubators to bolster STEM education. House Democrats scaled that back to $2 billion but after negotiations upped the figure to $3 billion.
Lawmakers reworked the language of the provision to ensure institutions of similar size and resources will compete against each other. That change resolves a point of contention raised by HBCU advocates, who said their schools would be placed at a disadvantage if forced to compete for funding with some of the large public universities that are designated minority-serving institutions.
Institutional funding for HBCUs, other minority-serving institutions
Colleges and universities that educate large populations of Black, Hispanic and other minority students will benefit from a $6 billion increase in mandatory appropriations. This pot of money can be used to upgrade labs, improve academic support services and award need-based financial aid to students from low-income households.