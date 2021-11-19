1. A new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation’s coronavirus vaccine monitor project underscores the widespread nature of pandemic misinformation. Researchers polled American adults about eight common vaccine falsehoods and found that 78 percent have heard at least one of them, and either believe it to be true or are uncertain whether it is true. The study also found that false beliefs about covid-19 are “correlated with both vaccination status and partisanship,” and that the share of people who hold four or more covid-19 misconceptions is greatest among those who trust overtly partisan media outlets such as Newsmax and One America News (see graphic above). The study also points out, however, that it is unclear if these news sources cause the false beliefs or if they simply attract people who “are predisposed to believe certain types of misinformation.”