Georgetown University announced Tuesday that its mask requirement will remain in effect at least through the end of the semester. American University said in a statement that it will continue to require face masks indoors except for those who are alone in private offices or residences, when eating or drinking, and a few other circumstances. Trinity Washington University, which mandates masks in public spaces indoors and encourages them in groups outdoors, will reevaluate its policies in January, a university spokesperson told The Post.